First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FJP traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $54.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.