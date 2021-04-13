First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is ERn Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after acquiring an additional 324,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,871 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 469,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

