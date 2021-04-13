First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 1,692.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:FNY opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $75.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $13,647,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 139,853.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 179,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 179,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 80,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,534,000.

