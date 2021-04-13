First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 78.1% in March

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

