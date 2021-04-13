First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,263. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 309,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

