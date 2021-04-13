First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 668.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ:GRID opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $88.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

