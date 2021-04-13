First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Up 444.3% in March

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 444.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE FIV opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 200,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $170,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

