First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Up 444.3% in March

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 444.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE FIV opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $9.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.
