First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $77.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

