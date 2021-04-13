First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCVT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

NASDAQ:FCVT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

