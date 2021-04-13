First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

