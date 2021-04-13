FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Up 230.6% in March

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,216,300 shares, a growth of 230.6% from the March 15th total of 1,880,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,360.5 days.

Shares of FirstRand stock remained flat at $$4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

