FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 45,841 shares.The stock last traded at $160.02 and had previously closed at $157.31.

A number of research firms have commented on FSV. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.