Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Bought by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Five Point comprises about 5.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.71% of Five Point worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Five Point by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Five Point by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Five Point by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Point alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE FPH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,649. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 116,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Point Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.