Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $238.45 and last traded at $237.92. Approximately 3,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,141,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.