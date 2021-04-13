Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.32. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.41%.

About Flanigan's Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

