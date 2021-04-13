Flashstake (FLASH) Trading Down 20.9% This Week

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Flashstake coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges. Flashstake has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $66,993.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flashstake has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00056927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019653 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00042003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.25 or 0.00625071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039345 BTC.

About Flashstake

FLASH is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

