FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0889 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $143,888.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000144 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

