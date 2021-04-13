Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Sells $967,500.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.75. 1,145,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 164.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $212,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

