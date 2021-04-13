Flow Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Flow has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $38.09 or 0.00060171 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $79.09 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00261725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.02 or 0.00668173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,251.93 or 0.99908541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.22 or 0.00914901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

