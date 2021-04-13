FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLIDY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FLIDY stock remained flat at $$3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

