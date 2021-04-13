Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 797.6% in March

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 797.6% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 745.0 days.

FLUIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Santander cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluidra currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FLUIF traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

