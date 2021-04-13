Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Down 5.4%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.35. 3,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,487,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Fluor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth $96,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.