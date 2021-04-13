Flux (FLUX) Market Cap Hits $36.41 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Flux has a market capitalization of $36.41 million and approximately $734,943.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded up 90.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.99 or 0.00359911 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00175413 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00130974 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005746 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 147,203,291 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

