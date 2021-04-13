FlypMe (FYP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,263.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $708,063.21 and $10,263.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00055994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00085440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00638570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00038668 BTC.

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

