FNB Protocol One Day Volume Tops $18,731.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $22.67 million and $18,731.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00055872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00083897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00621307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032522 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00038312 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

