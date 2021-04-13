FOAM (FOAM) Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and approximately $138,374.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00089624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00647669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,862,810 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

