Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Shares of FL stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $59.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $45,742,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,892 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 138,838 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

