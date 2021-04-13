Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,891 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Foot Locker worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 324.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,137 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.