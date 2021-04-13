Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -309.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

