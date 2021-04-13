Forestar Group (FOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

