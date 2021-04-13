Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Up 5.3%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 2,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 480,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

FMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

