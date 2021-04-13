Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Gap Down to $40.23

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.23, but opened at $38.52. Formula One Group shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 187 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

