Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

