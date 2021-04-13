Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.15

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.15 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 11212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

