Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

