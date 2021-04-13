Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FRTN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,255. Fortran has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.
Fortran Company Profile
