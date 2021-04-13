Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FRTN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,255. Fortran has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Fortran Company Profile

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

