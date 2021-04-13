Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $520.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

