Fortuna (FOTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $407,780.67

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Fortuna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $407,780.67 and $153.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00057194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00088230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.68 or 0.00630642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00031835 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

