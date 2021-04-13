Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.25 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSM. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of FSM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. 58,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $188,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

