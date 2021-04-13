Founders Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 0.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

IFFT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. 8,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

