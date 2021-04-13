Founders Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 485 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $10.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,255.40. 16,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,273.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,082.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,833.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.