Founders Capital Management LLC Purchases 55,245 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 178.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,245 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 135,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

