Founders Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 579.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

Shares of REGN traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

