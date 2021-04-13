Fountain (FTN) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $869,761.70 and $11,394.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00639600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00031634 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.