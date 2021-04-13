Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 370.2% in March

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, an increase of 370.2% from the March 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEDU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 502,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,002. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $49.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

