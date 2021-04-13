FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. 2,546,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3,200.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.