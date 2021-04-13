Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 757,881 shares.The stock last traded at $134.71 and had previously closed at $134.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.33.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.