Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,055 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Franklin Resources worth $34,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

