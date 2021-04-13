Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up approximately 4.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 68.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,134,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 461,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 70.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

BEN traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 70,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,168. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

