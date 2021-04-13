Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Shares Gap Down to $31.26

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $30.36. Franklin Resources shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 28,758 shares.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

